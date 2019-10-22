|
Walter T. Hart
West Des Moines - Walter T. Hart, 97, died peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in West Des Moines at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 with burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Walter was born on February 22, 1922 to Thomas and Anna (Cracknell) Hart in Chicago, Illinois. He married Eleanor Witkowski in 1945 in Chicago, Il before coming to Iowa to study law. Walt achieved his undergraduate degree at the University of Iowa in 1946, and then earning his Juris Doctorate degree in 1949 from the University of Iowa. After obtaining his law degree they went onto Detroit, MI where Walt served in the Office of Chief Counsel from 1952-1960. From there they made their way to Iowa and settled in West Des Moines. Walt was a major asset to the West Des Moines Development Corporation that helped build West Des Moines. He was a member of the Taxation Committee for the Iowa Bar Association and worked for the Civil Service Commission from 1981-1989. Walt served on the West Des Moines City Council from 1990-1993, was the President of the Centennial Celebration in 1993 and also won Citizen of the Year in 1993 as well. Later in life he was an attorney for a private practice in town up into is 90's. He was a supporter of the West Des Moines Stepperettes, enjoyed watching sports, more especially the Hawkeyes and being the little league umpire, and playing golf in his free time.
Walt is survived his children, Elizabeth Hart of West Des Moines, David (Nancy) Hart of Cedar Rapids, and Charles (Kara) of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Sarah Hart, Kevin (Liz) Hart, Katie Hart, Betsy Hart, John Hart, Laura (Ralph) Schulte, Ellen Hart, Dylan Hart, Braden Hart, and Sophia Hart; nieces and nephews, Kathleen "Caitlin" Hart, Jim (Linda) Hart, John (Debra) Hart, Patricia (Steve) Williams, and Tom (Jody) Suttie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor; parents; daughter, Emily; son, Michael; brothers, Marvin, John, Jim, Ed, and William Hart; and sister, Mary Margaret Suttie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hart family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019