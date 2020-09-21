Walter T. Oldham
Des Moines, Iowa - Walter T. Oldham, 74, of Des Moines died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center due to complications of kidney and heart failure. No services are planned. Friends may leave memories and messages at www.IlesCares.com
.
Walter was born in Clarion, IA on January 29, 1946 to Walter L. and Marjorie (Paul) Oldham. He is survived by his two daughters, Veronika (Natalie) Sneddon-Oldham of Des Moines and Christina (Justin) Melland of California; two grandchildren, Soren and Sylvia; three siblings, Tom, Becky and Nancy and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Furry Friends Refuge.