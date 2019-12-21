Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Des Moines - Wanda Virginia Anderson, 84, lost her battle with cancer on December 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 23rd from 9-11 am at Merle Hay Funeral Home, Des Moines IA. Service to follow.

Wanda was born on October 23, 1935 to Rawleigh & Ethel Byrn on a farm near the Iowa/Missouri border. She was united in marriage to Phil on June 3, 1961 & enjoyed 58 years together. Wanda was a truly selfless woman whose greatest joy was her family. She spent several years as a daycare provider and enjoyed frequent visits from some in later years. Wanda relished family get togethers, cooking heartfelt meals for her family and friends, and her beloved dog, Kaley Mae.

Wanda is survived by her husband, Phil and five children; Greg, Michelle Butler (Todd), Randy (Stephanie), Rochelle, and Ryan. Grandchildren: Nick Butler (Chassidy), Jamie Melton (Casey), and Brandon Anderson. Great grandchildren: Dylan Melton, Maddalynne Butler. In addition to a host of beloved relatives.

Wanda will be deeply loved and lovingly remembered by all who were lucky enough to have known her. She is forever cherished in our hearts. "I love you sweetie." And "Bye Bye for now."
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
