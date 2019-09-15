Services
Wanda F. Dalton


1933 - 2019
Wanda F. Dalton Obituary
Wanda F Dalton

Madrid - Wanda F. Dalton, 85, of Madrid, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

She is survived by her husband Russell, five children; Randy Dalton of Madrid, Sandy (Greg) Beckett of Des Moines, Rhonda Dalton of Madrid, Rusty (Deb) Dalton of Indianola, IA and Debra (Sam) Svaleson of Sheldahl, several grand and great grandchildren and brother Roger Rose of Lake City, MN.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Madrid.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
