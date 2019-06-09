Services
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
641-842-3217
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Mason Funeral Home
902 N State St
Pleasantville, IA 50225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Glentzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Glentzer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wanda Glentzer Obituary
Wanda Glentzer

Des Moines - A Funeral Service for Wanda Glentzer, age 93 of Des Moines, will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 10 am at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 10th from 5-7 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Memorials may be made to Music & Memories program for the Alzheimer patients at Trinity Center Luther Park, in care of Carol Sipfle or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

She is survived by her husband, James Glentzer of Des Moines and her children, Carol Burson (Ronald) of Indianola IA, Phyllis Shoop ( Alan) of Ellston IA and Christopher (Nansea Boykin) of Redwood Valley, CA., 6 grandchildren Gene Burson of Des Moines IA, Amy (Burson) Haag of Marion IA, Nicholas Shoop of London England, Scott Shoop of Johnston IA, Johanna (Shoop) Fonkert of Andover KS and Traci Glentzer of Willets CA, 7 great grandchildren, Addison Haag, Gable Haag, Owen Shoop, Austin Shoop, Ethan Shoop, Elliot Shoop, Wesley Shoop, Shelby Fonkert and Everett Fonkert . She also leaves behind a sister, Mildred Patrick of Oskaloosa and a brother, Mervin Mika of Indianola along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now