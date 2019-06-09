|
|
Wanda Glentzer
Des Moines - A Funeral Service for Wanda Glentzer, age 93 of Des Moines, will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 10 am at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 10th from 5-7 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Memorials may be made to Music & Memories program for the Alzheimer patients at Trinity Center Luther Park, in care of Carol Sipfle or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
She is survived by her husband, James Glentzer of Des Moines and her children, Carol Burson (Ronald) of Indianola IA, Phyllis Shoop ( Alan) of Ellston IA and Christopher (Nansea Boykin) of Redwood Valley, CA., 6 grandchildren Gene Burson of Des Moines IA, Amy (Burson) Haag of Marion IA, Nicholas Shoop of London England, Scott Shoop of Johnston IA, Johanna (Shoop) Fonkert of Andover KS and Traci Glentzer of Willets CA, 7 great grandchildren, Addison Haag, Gable Haag, Owen Shoop, Austin Shoop, Ethan Shoop, Elliot Shoop, Wesley Shoop, Shelby Fonkert and Everett Fonkert . She also leaves behind a sister, Mildred Patrick of Oskaloosa and a brother, Mervin Mika of Indianola along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019