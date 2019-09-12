|
Wanda Harry
Norwalk - Wanda Harry, age 59, of Norwalk, died peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home.
The daughter of Jake and Margaret {Barkley) Benge, she was born on April 10, 1960. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1978 and AIB College in 1980 with an accounting degree. Wanda worked for Wells Fargo Financial for over 30 years.
Wanda is survived by her husand, Doug; two daughters, Rene Harry of Des Moines and Misty (Tony) Lovejoy of DeSoto; two grandchildren, Dene and Ty; her father Jake (Norma) Benge of Patterson; a brother, Alan (Lori) Benge of Des Moines and his children, Austin and Shannon. Her mother, Margaret preceded her in death.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Friday, September 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Norwalk Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Orilla. To send condolences and order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019