Wanda Hopper
Des Moines - Wanda Nadine Hopper, 66, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019 in Des Moines. She was born in Des Moines, on January 5, 1953 to Charles and Vaunnetta (Hoggatt) Beebe.
Wanda is survived by her children, Robert (Jenna) Reed, David (Lori) Reed, and Mindy (Aaron) Fine; step children, Lisa (Ron) Williams, Marla (Robert) Faith and Anthony Hopper; brothers, Charles "Skip" (Marsha) Beebe, and Rusty (Jane) Beebe; sister, Martha Orona; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Hopper; brothers, Neil Beebe and Randy Beebe.
There will be a joint visitation for Wanda and Randy on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Joint funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 18, 2019