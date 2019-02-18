Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Hopper


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Hopper Obituary
Wanda Hopper

Des Moines - Wanda Nadine Hopper, 66, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019 in Des Moines. She was born in Des Moines, on January 5, 1953 to Charles and Vaunnetta (Hoggatt) Beebe.

Wanda is survived by her children, Robert (Jenna) Reed, David (Lori) Reed, and Mindy (Aaron) Fine; step children, Lisa (Ron) Williams, Marla (Robert) Faith and Anthony Hopper; brothers, Charles "Skip" (Marsha) Beebe, and Rusty (Jane) Beebe; sister, Martha Orona; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Hopper; brothers, Neil Beebe and Randy Beebe.

There will be a joint visitation for Wanda and Randy on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Joint funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.