Wanda Lienemann Levorson
Wanda Lienemann Levorson

Adel - Wanda J. Lienemann Levorson, 86, of Adel, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home.

She is survived by her husband, Irwin Levorson; son, Paul (Sandy) Lienemann; step-son, Jerome Levorson; sister, Betty (Stan) Gustafson; grandchildren, Alecia (Mike) Waite, Jeffery (Megan) Lienemann, and Thomas (Christina) Lienemann; and 6 great grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter T. Lienemann; sons, Peter Jr. and Mark Lienemann; and brothers, Bill, Sidney and Leo Jr. Lienemann.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the Church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.

Online condolences and full obituary are available at www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
