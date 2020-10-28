Wanda Lienemann Levorson
Adel - Wanda J. Lienemann Levorson, 86, of Adel, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home.
She is survived by her husband, Irwin Levorson; son, Paul (Sandy) Lienemann; step-son, Jerome Levorson; sister, Betty (Stan) Gustafson; grandchildren, Alecia (Mike) Waite, Jeffery (Megan) Lienemann, and Thomas (Christina) Lienemann; and 6 great grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her first husband, Peter T. Lienemann; sons, Peter Jr. and Mark Lienemann; and brothers, Bill, Sidney and Leo Jr. Lienemann.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Adel. Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 also at the Church. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.
