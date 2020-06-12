Wanda M. Mullan
Ankeny - Wanda passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Mill Pond in Ankeny at the age of 94 due to complications from Covid-19. Please everyone take it seriously.
Wanda Marie (Smith) Mullan was born January 1, 1926 in Manchester, Iowa to Arlie E. and Evelyn L. (Bergren) Smith. She lived in Manchester until 1972, after which they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. She worked as a receptionist at a doctor's office early on, but was primarily a homemaker. She married Don R. Mullan and they had 73, love-filled years together even though Wanda suffered from dementia in her later years. Wanda and Don were absolutely devoted to each other and were always together. She was a wonderful wife and mother with a strong faith in God. Wanda was a caring person with love for all. She maintained a concern for and interest in all family members
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Evelyn Smith; sister, Arleen Pulver; brother-in-law, Fred Pulver; and her sister-in-law, Leola Smith.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Don; son, Mark (Eileen) Mullan; brothers, Leland Smith, Gordon (Geraldine) Smith, and Carter (Myrna) Smith; and many other loving family members and friends.
A very special thank you to the staff and care givers at Mill Pond for their compassionate care of Don and Wanda since 2011. Their bravery in the face of this pandemic is respectfully recognized. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mill Pond in appreciation of their care.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.