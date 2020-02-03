|
Wanda Pederson
Pleasant Hill, IA - The Lord called on another angel. Wanda Bernice Pederson, 86, was born April 20, 1934, and passed away February 1, 2020. She was employed by Meredith Corporation in their Security Department, JC Penney as a clerk, retired from U. S. Department of Navy. Wanda was a member of Park Avenue Christian Church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She was very special.
She is survived by her five children: Barbara (John) Wright, Linda (Ken) Lowe, David (Lisa) Denin, Sandy Bauer, and Troy Pederson, her sister, Iva Kooser, sister-in-law, Ann Underwood, ten grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Neta Underwood, sisters, Mary Dillman and Opal McCauley, and brother, Tom Underwood.
There will be a celebration of life from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Eagles Club #109, 6567 Bloomfield Road, Des Moines, IA 50320. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be expressed at
www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020