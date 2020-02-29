|
|
Wanda Williams
Pleasantville - A Funeral service for Wanda Williams, age 94 of Pleasantville, will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasantville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Mason Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the West Des Moines Fire & Rescue or to the Webb Shadle Memorial Library. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors memory include her children; Janet Peffers of West Des Moines and Steven (Barbara) Williams of Indianola; grandchildren: Donnie (Shelly) Peffers of Pleasantville and Jamee (Brock) Goslar of Memphis, Tennessee; great-grandchildren: Kris (Nicole) Peffers of Swan, Tyler (Emma) Peffers of Pleasantville and Connor and Claire Goslar of Memphis, Tennessee; great-great grandchildren: Ellie, Ava and Oliver Peffers; siblings: Velda Dunn of Coon Rapids, Minnesota and Jack Viers of Swan.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020