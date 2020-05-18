|
Wava Sue Bastarache
Des Moines - 64, passed away Saturday morning, May 16th, 2020, just a week after her son passed away while working at Bridgestone Firestone.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 21st at 1:30 PM at Mitchell Funeral Home. People attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing. A private burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements for Wava have been entrusted to Mitchell Family Funeral Home. For additional information or to share a memory or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or phone 641-844-1234. Memorials can be directed to the family, in care of Mitchell Funeral Home, 1209 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown, IA 50158.
Wava Sue Schmidt was born in Marshalltown October 24, 1955. She was the 5th of 6 children born to Delbert and Velma (Perry) Schmidt of rural State Center. She graduated from West Marshall High School in 1974.
Wava Sue went to school to receive her LPN license. She worked in nursing homes in Marshalltown starting in 1982. She was a very caring person and was well liked by the residents. Wava Sue then worked at Westwood and worked with troubled youths. When her mom needed care in July 2006, she resigned and moved to Des Moines to care for her until she passed away in 2009. Wava Sue then took a job at Eyerly Ball, now Unity Point, working in a group home. She helped clients in the transition of going from group care to living on their own. She was a very good listener. She had a calming effect on her clients and was well-liked by all the staff.
Wava Sue is survived by her siblings: Wanda Kay Schmidt of Altoona, Wilma Albee of West Des Moines, Wendell (Mary) Schmidt of State Center and Warren (Carla) of Marshalltown, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan, her parents Delbert and Velma, and her brother Wayne Schmidt.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 20, 2020