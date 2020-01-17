|
|
Wayne Ball
Ankeny - Wayne Leonard Ball, 71, passed away from complications from a bone marrow transplant January 15, 2020. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. January 19th at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church (510 E 1st St. Ankeny). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. January 20th, also at the church.
Wayne was born January 4, 1949 to Leonard Robert Ball and Ann Marie (Schweitzer) Ball in Emporia, Kansas. Wayne grew up in Emporia and graduated from Emporia State with a Business degree. Wayne and his wife Patricia were married at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas on December 1, 1973. The family moved to West Des Moines, Iowa to raise their three children. Wayne's extensive career in trading commodities & stocks was his lifelong passion that he continued until his death.
Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, bicycling, tending to his flower garden, and traveling. He was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and Kansas City Chief's fan.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Patricia Ball of Ankeny, Iowa; children, Christina (Brad) Johnson, Julie (Brad) Beaman of Ankeny, and Bryon Ball of East Lansing, Michigan; four granddaughters, Sophia Ball, Maya Ball, Elouise Beaman, and Abigail Beaman; sister, Joanne (Michael) Stack; sister-in-law, Judy Ball; nephews, Jason, Aaron, Tyler, and Derek Ball.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ann Marie Ball; and brother, Larry Ball.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to www.bethematch.org
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020