Wayne Benway
Melcher-Dallas - Wayne Benway passed away November 24, 2019 at the age of 66. Services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Wayne worked at John Deere for 30 years.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Colleen Benway of Melcher-Dallas; sister, Deb Verwers of Osceola; 4 nephews: Cory, Dustin, Joshua, and BJ; 14 great nieces and nephews; uncle, Marvin Breese; and aunt, Leona (Daryl) Ripperger. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Benway.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019