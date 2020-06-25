Wayne Chadwick



West Des Moines - Wayne Chadwick, 92, of West Des Moines passed away June 15, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1928 to John and Myra Chadwick. He married Maxine Sickerson on November 18, 1950 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. Wayne enjoyed watching the races and working on his cars.



Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine (Sickerson) Chadwick; parents, John and Myra (Kough) Chadwick; brothers, Gene and Rex Chadwick; and sister Janet (Chadwick) Keigley.



Left to cherish his memory are five children, Coann (Roger) Kelly, Allen (Mary) Chadwick, Penny Boswell (Brian Bergstrom), Lynne (John) Horst, and Beth (Bret) Wright; 11 grandchildren, Melissa (Tom) Grabill, Michelle Bolton, K.C. Kelly, Emilia (Sam) Hoover, Natalie Chadwick, Evan Chadwick, Brookes Boswell (Steve Renn), Michael Boswell (Elle Kim), Chrisoula (Justin) Harris, Katherine (Devin) Paine, and Allicya (Christopher) Hull; 7 great-grandchildren, Lisa (Wade) Downing, Natasha (Chris) Hergert, Kirsten Palmer, Gia Boswell, Lily Hoover, Berkley Anne Hoover, Zakkary Harris, and Darcy Hull; and 7 great-great-grandchildren, Bryer and Gwenivere Downing, Aubrey, Zoey, Oliver, and Stella Hergert, and Lincoln Palmer.



A memorial video can be found on YouTube titled "Wayne Chadwick Life and Racing."









