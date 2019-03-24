|
|
Wayne Cook
West Des Moines - Wayne Cook, 57, of West Des Moines, passed away on March 14, 2019 at the Urbandale Health Care Center in Urbandale, IA.
Wayne Larry Cook was born in 1961 to Leslie and Ireta Cook in Centerville, IA. After graduating from Moulton/ Udell High School, Wayne attended the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO and Centerville Community College. He worked for many years for O'Reilly Auto Parts in customer service.
Wayne was a kind, generous man who loved interacting with people and spent many hours volunteering for various organizations. As a member of the DSM First Assembly Church, he helped at their food bank as well as the West Des Moines food bank. He enjoyed calling bingo at both the Fountain West and Crestview Terrace retirement homes. Wayne loved a good joke and playing cards and board games with others.
Wayne is survived by his mother Ireta Cook of West Des Moines; brothers Roger Cook of Virginia and Terry Cook of Arizona; nephews Justin Cook and Tyler Cook of Virginia; and longtime friend, Janet Eisenbarth of Johnston, IA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019