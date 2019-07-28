|
Wayne Douglas (Doug) Lovitt
formerly of West Des Moines - Wayne Douglas (Doug) Lovitt (69) formerly of West Des Moines, IA passed away June 23, 2019 in Tempe, AZ.
Born in Spencer, IA, he was the middle son of Julian J. (Bud) Lovitt and Clarian Bittinger Lovitt. Douglas graduated from Spencer High School and attended the University of Iowa. He married the love of his life, Barbara (Blazek, Block) in 1983.
Douglas spent his career with the State of Iowa, serving first as Assistant Director of Voter Registration, becoming the Director of Voter Registration, and eventually retiring as a Systems Programmer.
Upon retiring, Douglas and Barbara embarked on his dream to sell the house and possessions and living full time in their motor coach. For nearly nine years they traveled extensively throughout the United States (along with their beloved dogs, Tucker then Libby) enjoying new experiences, new friends and adventures. Many summers were spent volunteering with the Army Corps of Engineers at Saylorville Lake in IA and then wintering in AZ.
A man with many talents and passions, he will be known for his tact, intelligence, logic, patience, quick wit, kindness, generosity, stories and jokes, his easy smile and the importance of his family and friends to him. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, pickle ball, reading, gardening, building things and volunteering for many organizations. He will remain in our hearts forever.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to remember him include his wife, Barbara, brothers David Alan Lovitt (Mary) Bulverde, TX and Gene Randall Lovitt (Denise) Spencer, IA; two aunts, many nieces and nephews, many more great-nieces and great- nephews and hundreds of cousins and friends.
No services are planned at this time. To honor Douglas, please make a donation to The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, or to a .
Published in Des Moines Register on July 28, 2019