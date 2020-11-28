Wayne E AndersonJohnston - Wayne E. Anderson, 84, left his earthly life Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Wayne was born on May 23rd, 1936, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Frank and Lillian (Carlson) Anderson. Six weeks after his birth his mother passed away. His father, having two younger sons, was unable to care for a baby during the Great Depression and Wayne went to live with his uncle and aunt Albert and Mary Anderson and cousin Eugene, who was like a brother to him. Frank later left farming and moved to Colorado with his two older brothers.As a young man Wayne enjoyed life on the farm, hunting, trapping and showing cattle with the 4-H Organization. He attended school at Strahan, Iowa, where he was active with baseball and basketball, even playing with the basketball 'town team' in several states. Wayne attended college at Tarkio, Missouri and Iowa State.He married Mary Jo Hathaway in 1957 and with this union they had three children Kathy, Kevin and Karen. They later divorced.Wayne married Gloria (McKee, Van Vleet) in 1979 and enjoyed life together with their larger family and extended family through church and travels. Family holiday dinners, picnics, camping, traveling, attending grandchildren's activities, volunteering, the Scandinavian Club and last but not least Drake basketball games kept them very active.Wayne worked with the Iowa Highway Commission as State Inspector of Road Construction for 14 years building Interstate 80 from Des Moines to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they lived for two years. He then went on to work for Penn-Dixie as Maintenance Supervisor for eight years to move into his last job at American National Can as Department Manager for 25 years.Anyone who knew Wayne knew he didn't know a stranger. He enjoyed being around people and cherished his children and grandchildren, often showing them (or anyone who would watch) his magic tricks. As a wood crafter, he made many items for family and friends and enjoyed sharing his talents at church and with Child Serve, where he volunteered.Wayne is survived by his wife Gloria of 41 years; his children Kathy Hayes, Kevin (Vicky Lee) Anderson and Karen Baker (Jesse Currie); step-children Janice (Marvin) Rychnovsky, Jean Ingersoll (Randy), Kirk (Patty) Van Vleet, Kris (Jeff) DuBay; brother Eugene (Carolyn) Anderson; sister-in-law Marilyn (James) Rychnovsky; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; special nephew Martin Anderson.Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers Donald (Phyllis) Anderson and Junior (Arlene) Anderson and two granddaughters Nikole and Brandi Baker. Memorials may by made to Aldersgate Church or to Child Serve.Special thanks to Dr. Hiatt, Dr. Gupta, Dr. Burdt and staffs, the team at the Ambulatory Infusion Center at Mercy Medical Center and Kindred Hospice.Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with burial to follow in McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale.A livestream of Wayne's service will be available to everyone. Please visit his obituary beginning at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday where a live link will be set up.