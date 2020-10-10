1/1
Wayne E. Woods
1934 - 2020
Wayne E. Woods

Urbandale - Wayne E. Woods, 86, passed away October 9, 2020, surrounded by his family, at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Visitation will be held 5-7pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Thursday, October 15 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at McDivitt Grove Cemetery, Urbandale.

Wayne was born on July 10, 1934 in Decatur, Iowa to parents, Edwin and Grace Woods. He graduated from Leon High School. He faithfully served in the US Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He received his associate degree in Law Enforcement from DMACC then received his bachelor degree in Criminal Justice from Drake University in 1975.

Wayne was united in marriage to Dianne Nicholson on June 1, 1968 and in 2018 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they enjoyed attending motorhome rallies all over the country. They had traveled to 49 states and 7 provinces of Canada in their motorhome.

Wayne worked for the Urbandale Police Department for over 20 years, where he served as the Chief of Police. Following retirement, he owned and operated Woods' Hot Tubs & More for many years. Since 2001, he has enjoyed spending the winters in Mesa, Arizona. While there he spent many days jeeping with friends.

Wayne never knew a stranger, always finding someone to talk with and share stories. He was a former member of the Newmar Motorhome Kountry Klub, the Izaak Walton League and Rotary Club.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Dianne; children, Ginny (David) Moore, Dianne Woods-Fowler (Richard Fowler), Denise Woods (Rick DeBruin) and Dennis (Beth) Woods; grandchildren, Jaron (Nicole) Moore, Eric Moore, Alex Moore, Alyssa (Bret) Hildebrand, Christopher Boyd, Devin Fowler, Allie (Sam) Apland, Bailey Fowler, Brianna Woods, Parker Woods, Colin Boyd, Sam Woods, Jill (Jeremy) Cowing, Denise (Travis) Hughes-Pearson and Greg Fowler; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Doris Munyon, Ralph (Patsy) Woods, Betty Graham and Donna Pegram as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Urbandale Police Protective and Benevolent Association.

The funeral service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will be available at 10:45 am, Thursday, (prior to the service) on Wayne's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
