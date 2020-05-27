|
|
Wayne McDonald, of Clemons, Iowa died May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. A small family service was conducted May 10, at the Liscomb cemetery. A public memorial service will be held later.
Wayne was the son of Wilber Benton and Ethel Marie (Norman) McDonald, born outside Maxwell, Iowa and at three years of age moved to Liberty Township, Marshall County, Iowa where he lived the remaining 89 years of his life.
Wayne was a 1945 graduate of Liberty School. He claimed he was one of the top five students in his class. (There were five in his class!)
In 1947-48 he attended Arizona State University in Phoenix, Arizona and then returned home to farm.
He married Miriam Thurber in September of 1952. It was the love of both of their lives raising a family, being leaders in their church, their community and working together each day.
Except the year in Arizona, Wayne farmed from 1945 to 1985. He was a very successful breeder of purebred Hampshire hogs, having competed at the Hampshire National Type Conference, Texas and Iowa State Fairs as well as other regional contests. He sold livestock to many Midwest and international customers.
In 1985 he began working at the Iowa Department of Human Services. He was especially skilled at finding ways for farm families to receive Medicare coverage for loved ones at residential care facilities without selling their farm.
Wayne was very involved in agricultural business, church, and civic affairs in his lifetime. He was active in 4-H and FFA as a leader, receiving the Marshall County 4-H Leadership award; was named an Honorary Life Member of the West Marshall FFA, served on the William Penn University Board and Executive Committee; was on the Central Iowa Fair Board; served as president of the Marshall County Conservation Board; he was an active member of Bangor-Liberty Friends Church, serving on and chairing many committees.
He loved political involvement believing we could all make a difference in local and national government. He served on and chaired the Marshall County Republican Central Committee and enjoyed State Conventions and contested Republican primaries!
His favorite activity of his retirement was spending time with his family. After retirement he remained active and loved to travel with his family.
He took many trips with family to from coast to coast and in 2006 traveled to Scotland.
To the very end his family was blessed with his being active and alert. In the last year spent Thanksgiving in Ohio where he rode an ATV and at Christmas, he drove himself to Indiana to then travel to be with family in Texas.
Wayne is survived by his children Douglass (Kay) of Cincinnati, OH; Sarah Higgins, of Ankeny; and Steve (Candi) and Scott (Karen) of Indianapolis, IN. He is also survived by grandchildren Andrea, Matthew, Timothy, Paul, Madeline, Blake, and Remy McDonald, Anna Higgins as well as seven great-grandchildren and Fernando Jenkins. He is also survived by siblings Erma Haywood, Lloyd, Keith, Willard, Joe, Dwight, and Duane McDonald.
He was preceded in death by his wife Miriam, parents Wilber & Ethel Marie McDonald, his brother Norman, and son-in-law Douglas Higgins.
Contributions can be made to: Bangor-Liberty Friends Church, 1260 Hopkins Ave, Union, IA 50258; Quaker Heights Camp, 22605 V Ave, Eldora, IA 50627 and Friends United Meeting; Miriam McDonald-Global Ministries Special Fund, 101 Quaker Hill Dr. Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020