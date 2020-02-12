|
|
Wayne Frederick Burghoffer
Des Moines - January 9, 1929 - February 8, 2020
Wayne lived a fulfilling life as a loving father to three children, a caring brother to three siblings, a wonderful husband to his wife Zelda, and a friend to many. He was a man of faith who enjoyed fishing, gardening, and big band music, and he loved playing cards with his family. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Southern Hills Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 420 Watrous Avenue, Des Moines, IA at 2:30 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020