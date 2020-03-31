|
|
Wayne L. Bartlett
Indianola - Wayne L. Bartlett, 89, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Vintage Hills in Indianola. Due to Federal and State regulations, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Jean Bartlett; children Joan, Gary and Jill. He was fondly called Papa by his eight grandchildren Joel, Juliet, Janelle, Tyler, Jeff, Bob, Bennett and Kessler and his seven great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Paige, TJ, Piper, Benjamin, William and Abby. He always had a warm loving hug and time to listen. Family was a lifelong priority and he loved the spouses of his children and grandchildren, Roger, Kathy, Kate, Tim and Brad as his own. His positivity was contagious.
He was preceded in death by his parents but is survived by his siblings, Loren (Geri) Clarence (Linda)7 and Ruth. His gentle genuine spirit will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation, in his name. To view a complete obituary or to submit an online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020