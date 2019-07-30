Services
Wayne Prather Obituary
Wayne Prather

Norwalk - A Celebration Gathering for Wayne Joseph Prather, 61, who passed away July 23, 2019, will be held 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Indianola Community Church, 14424 Kennedy St., Indianola, IA.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Sara (Chris Short) and Jared Prather; grandchildren, Ashlynn and Adelynn Short; siblings, Rosemary (Michael) Butler, Marilyn (Dana) Olson, Carolyn (Todd) Clark, Cynthia (Roger) Thies, and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was proceeded in death by his parents, Leeora and Dale Prather, and sister, Diana Prather.

Because of Wayne's strong faith in the Lord and the amazing care and compassion of the ALS Association, he would have asked that any gifts or remembrances be directed or dedicated to Indianola Community Church or ALS Association. Gifts can be sent to the above directly, or to Sara Short at 8970 Hayes Street Indianola, IA 50125 who will gather and donate in honor of Wayne. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 30, 2019
