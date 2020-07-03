Wayne Urness
Perry - Military Honors will be conducted for Wayne Urness of Perry, IA at Iowa Veterans Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020. A Celebration of Life visitation will take place from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Perry Elks Lodge. Wayne passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Unity Point - IMMC in Des Moines, IA at the age of 74.
Wayne Harlan Urness was born October 25, 1945 in Lanesboro, MN the son of Harlan Calvin Miles and Lila Harriett (Glenna) Urness. He graduated from North High School in Phoenix, AZ on June 6, 1963. Wayne married Cynthia Fitch on June 8, 1968 and later divorced. He married Franceine M. Baker on June 2, 1995 in Adel, IA.
Wayne moved to Perry in 1993 after living in Ankeny, IA for the previous eighteen years. He worked as a Master Electrician for the Des Moines Register and Tribune and for Weise Corporation in Perry. He finished his working career at the Dallas County Conservation Department before taking retirement.
Wayne was president of the Ankeny Little League and enjoyed the years of coaching his sons. He also held the office of president of the Ankeny Jaycees and the Ankeny Golf and Country Club in his earlier years. After moving to Perry, he held the office of president at the Perry Golf and Country Club for a time. Wayne loved playing golf and to go on fishing trips with his buddies.
Survivors include his wife Franceine Urness of Perry, IA; sons John (Kara) Urness of Ankeny, IA, Michael (Shannon) Urness of Pleasantville, IA, Laine Tepley of Perry, IA, Jamey (Leah) Tepley of Bondurant, IA ; six grandchildren, Haley, Ty, Wriglee, Ryne, Quinlan, Bennett and one great grandchild; two sisters Carol (Bob) Eckles-Harding of Ankeny, IA and Maria (Chuck) Wilkins of Carney, IA. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed in Wayne's name and may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net