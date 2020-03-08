|
Wayne W. Novotny
Madrid - Wayne Novotny, 88, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Madrid Home. He was born on February 9, 1932 and was raised in Clutier, Ia, the son of William and Alice Novotny. Wayne married Maxine Thomas of Des Moines in 1956 and together they owned and operated Madrid Lanes in Madrid, Ia for over 30 years before retiring.
Wayne is survived by his children, David (Deanna) Novotny of Madrid, Rhonda (Rick) Geneser of Riverside and Lori (Adron) Smith of North Carolina. Grandchildren include Matt (Terry) Geneser, Michael (Sheila) Geneser, Lucas Novotny, Whitney (Austin) Dickinson, Nick Novotny, Bailea Waugh and Kylie Waugh and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, his parents, and his brother Dallas Novotny.
A visitation will be held from 12:30 - 2:00 on Sunday, March 22 at the Sanborn Chapel at the Madrid Home, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Suncrest Home Health & Hospice; The Madrid Home, or the Wayne Novotny Memorial Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 8 to Mar. 15, 2020