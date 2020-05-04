|
|
Wayne Wong
Des Moines - Wayne Wong, 71, of Des Moines passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at EveryStep Kavanagh House after a long battle with cancer. Due to the current limitations of a 10 person gathering, an intermittent visitation will be held for Wayne from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14 at Iles Dunn's Chapel. Attendees will remain in their vehicles until the funeral home is accessible for a brief viewing. A Family funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 15 at Dunn's Chapel. Friends may join the service via live-stream at www.IlesCares.com. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery.
Wayne's life centered around his wife and family. He loved his children, grandkids, and the entire extended family. The Wong family gatherings were always large in size and an abundance of delicious foods. Wayne and Lin found much happiness in having family meals on Sunday evenings. Wayne taught his grandchildren the culture of China as well as introduced them to the diverse Asian cuisine. He stressed the unity of being a family and passed down many family values.
Wayne loved traveling with family and friends to California and Chicago to see relatives and touring the cities. Wayne was an avid Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed having breakfast with a group of local retired south-siders.
Wayne worked at Kwong Tung Restaurant 41 years and was essential in opening the family restaurant as a teenager. During that time he served as a translator for his parents and grew into serving, cooking, and ultimately running the family business. Wayne built many relationships with the customers and never met a stranger. He had so many regular customers and would know what they wanted to eat without them having to place an order. Upon retiring from the restaurant, Wayne kept busy with commercial properties that he held in partnership with his three brothers. Wayne enjoyed providing many local and small business owners an opportunity to start their business and watching them succeed.
He also loved helping families in need when it mattered most - around the holidays he would purchase meals and gifts for families at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
One of Wayne's last words was "I had a great life". The family finds much peace with this and it gives them the strength to move forward. Much love to you, Wayne.
Wayne is survived by his Wife, Oi Lin Wong; Daughter, Ping Wong of Des Moines with her children, Chris III and Alexis; Son, Chong (Angela) Wong of Grimes with their children, Aydah and Chayse; Son, Kwok (Jenny) Wong of Des Moines with their children, Alivia and Tyler; Son, Tom (Jen) Wong of Des Moines with their children, Francesca, Gianna and Elenora; Brother, Hing (Mei) Wong of Des Moines with their children, DuPing (SengChou) Wong, GiGi (Rick) Peterson and Faye (Eric) Lovan; Brother, Ling (Bi) Wong of Des Moines with their children, Lili (Brandon) Gray, Bob (Yen Yen) Wong and Jan Jan (Dat) Trinh; Brother, Jimmy (Natalie) Wong of Cedar Rapids with their children, Spencer (Kenna) Quick, Hunter Wong and Tanner Wong. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Don and Moon Wong; Sister, Ming Wong; Brothers, Jackson Wong; and Baby Wong.
The family extends their special thanks to the staffs of Kavanagh House and MercyOne for their kindness and care.
Flowers and contributions may be directed to the family in care of Iles Dunn's Chapel.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 10, 2020