Weldon "Wink" Thalacker
Weldon "Wink" Arden Thalacker, formerly of Des Moines, winged his way to heaven on March 17, 2020, after a 2 1/2-year illness of Parkinsonism. He was predeceased by his parents Lester and Gladys; first wife of 42 years, Mary Marguerite "Marti", and older brother Robert. He is survived by his wife Nancy Hancock-Thalacker of 20 years; younger brother Bruce and wife Mary; children Blake, Bradley, and Jill; grandchildren Victoria, Evelyn, Alora, Kira, and Erin; and great-grandson Archer. A small memorial ceremony with close family members will be held at a future date. Condolences, photos, and remembrance stories can be viewed and/or posted at https://www.forevermissed.com/weldon-arden-thalacker/about
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020