Wellington "Randy" Taylor
Des Moines - Wellington Randall Taylor (known as Randy), 79, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center with his wife at his side. The family will receive friends 4pm-7pm Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church where funeral services will be held 11am Wednesday, May 29th. Burial will follow at McDivitt Grove Cemetery.
Randy was born November 12, 1939 to Cloris and Wellington Taylor of Grand River, IA. He grew up in Grand River. He had many stories to tell of growing up in Grand River. He married the love of his life Karen Larsen on March 24, 1962. They were blessed with two children, Julie and Scott.
Drafted into the United States Army, Randy served as a cook in Ft. Hood, Texas. He returned to Des Moines, IA working for EFCO. Randy worked for RCA fixing televisions before the digital age and then did estimating for home improvements (like roofs and fences) until he retired. In his spare time he enjoyed reading and doing remodeling around the house.
He loved his children and his wife. Through the years he was actively involved in many activities and wore many hats. He was a member of the Plaids and Dads square dancing group, a Little League coach and a Boy Scout Leader. He loved Grace Lutheran Church and their activities. He attended Tuesday morning Bible Class and Wednesday morning Willing Workers faithfully.
He liked to travel and spent one month in the following countries- Spain, France and Italy. He really enjoyed river cruises and cruised through Eastern Europe and China. He enjoyed meeting people. There were no strangers.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother Robert; sister-in-law Lana Taylor; parents-in-law Ella and Harry Larsen. Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughter Julie Vande Steeg (Dave) of Pella, IA, son Scott Taylor of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Kelsey Vande Steeg of Jacksonville, FL and Davis Vande Steeg of Meredith, NH; sister Marla Hendrix of Leon, IA and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Grace Lutheran Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019