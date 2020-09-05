Wendell E. Starmer
Norwalk - Wendell Eugene Starmer, 69 of Norwalk, Iowa passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020. Wendell was born on March 4, 1951 in Leon, Iowa to Carl and Bethel Starmer. Wendell graduated from Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1969.
On February 27, 1971, Wendell married the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Boyd) Starmer and was married to her until his death for 49 years and resided in Norwalk, Iowa. Wendell is survived by his wife, Patricia of Norwalk, Iowa; son, Timothy (Angella); daughters, Melissa (Justin) Ballard of Des Moines and Jessica (Nathan) Eagles of San Jose, CA; eight grandchildren and brothers, Carroll of Florida, and Russell of Iowa.
Wendell worked hard his whole life both during his professional career and in retirement. Wendell poured his heart and soul into his family and his love and devotion for his family was only second to his love for Christ. Wendell relished any opportunity to have all of his family together particularly around the holidays. He enjoyed working around his acreage, camping, hunting and fishing, shooting, woodworking, and serving others.
Mr. Starmer was a veteran and retired from the Iowa Air National Guard after serving 36 years of faithful service to his country and achieving the rank of 132nd FW Command Chief Master Sergeant. Wendell served in Operation Northern Watch in 2000 and Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005.
Mr. Starmer served as a member of the elder board of the Martensdale Community Church in Martensdale, Iowa several years to present and delighted in serving the Lord in that capacity.
Mr. Starmer was a loving husband, father, and wonderful grandfather to his 8 grandchildren whom he delighted in. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki.
Visitation and services will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Martensdale Community Church, 3953 Hoover Street, Prole, IA 50229. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, followed by a funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be 9:30 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, 34024 Veterans Memorial Drive, Adel, Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
