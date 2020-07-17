Wendell Fouche
Des Moines - Wendell Fouche, 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed from this life after suffering with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis on July 16, 2020. Visitation will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020 and the memorial service on Tuesday, July 21 at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at McDivitt Grove Cemetery. Please wear your mask.
Wendell was born on February 6, 1936 in Osceola, Iowa to Chester LaVerne and Hazel Cleo Fouche. He moved to Des Moines in 1953 and was an apprentice and a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 45 for 26 years. Wendell was employed by Hanbury Sheet Metal, Backman Sheet Metal and Wood Roofing and Sheet Metal. He served on Local 45 Credit Union Board, now known as Journey Community Credit Union for 10 years.
Wendell and his wife, Marlene, purchased Schaal Heating & Cooling in 1980. He was a member of Highland Park Business Men's Club, Greater Des Moines Heating and Cooling Association, The Morning Club (1980-2019), Acanthus Masonic Lodge and the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine.
Wendell retired in 1998 and turned the business over to their son, Roger. Wendell and Marlene spent their next 12 years traveling full-time in their Holiday Rambler motorhomes covering 48 of the 50 states. They Joined the National Holiday Ramblers RV Club, Inc. and the State and Local Chapters "Cyclone Country Ramblers", spending time attending National and State Rallies throughout the U.S. During their travels they enjoyed following the NASCAR Circuit attending races at 11 different race tracks. They also spent winters in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. They enjoyed their summers at Cutty's Campground.
Wendell is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; son, Robert of St. Louis, MO; daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" Best of Des Moines; son, Michael Spaur of Oskaloosa; and son, Roger of Des Moines; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grand-children; sister-in-law, Sue Fouche of Winterset; sisters, Barbara Hadley of Sun City, AZ and Beverly Raymond of Norwalk; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wesley Fouche; and two brothers-in-law, James Hadley and James Raymond.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriners Hospital for Children or Taylor House Hospice.
