Wendell "Archie" Francis Plym
Norwalk - Wendell "Archie" Francis Plym, 94, passed away September 24, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
Archie was born March 19, 1925 in Lafayette, IL to Anna (Carlson) and John Plym. He joined the Navy in 1943 and upon his honorable discharge, worked for Michigan/Wisconsin Pipeline for 15 years. He worked in various sales positions and then managed the Mir-A-Mar Motel for 20 plus years. After retirement, Archie worked for 12 years as a shuttle driver for Hampton Inn. The perfect position for his outgoing personality and love for meeting people.
In his free time, Archie enjoyed cribbage, playing pool and the ponies, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. His favorite pastime was spending time with his beloved family, and "everything reminds me of a story." Dad believed every day was a good day, some days were just better than others.
He is survived by his children, Steve (Dawn), Doug (Marvelle), Gary (Marian), Allan (Lou Anne), Randy (Donna), David (Kim), and Diane (Brian) Ayala; 19 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren. Archie was preceded in death by his dear wife, Betty; great-grandson, Cory Plym; his parents; and his 9 siblings.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for donation to Archie's favorite charities. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019