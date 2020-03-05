|
Wendell G. Murrow
Des Moines - Wendell Garrett Murrow went Home to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born December 9, 1929, to David Lawrence and Velma Murrow. Dad grew up in Runnells, Iowa, and graduated from Dear Old East High in 1948. He married Doris Reynolds on February 28, 1953, in the Mission Covenant Church in Des Moines, IA. He served our country during the Korean War and upon his discharge from the Army, he and Doris made their home in Runnells. They welcomed their children, Brent Lawrence, Cynthia Rose, and later Susan Reneé. They moved to Des Moines and Dad had the opportunity to become co-owner of John Deere's Farmers Supply Store in Colfax. Dad loved the relationships he built with the farming community.
We are thankful we grew up in a home that honored God, and we grew to love Jesus as our Savior. We love and miss you Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa, but know we will be reunited in Heaven when Jesus calls us Home:
Survivors include: Brent and Kim, Matt, Jessica and Lucy, Nic, Ryan and Brittany, Tyler and Hope and Ashley; Kent and Cindy, Justin and Vanessa, Corbin, Stefanie, Anaelle and Andrew, Joshua, Victoria and Juniper; and Susan, Luke, Reed and Alivia. Dad is reunited with his wife, Doris, his parents, David and Velma, and his grandson (Brent & Kim's son), Isiah, who went to be with Jesus in 1996.
A celebration of Dad's life will be held at The Well Covenant Church, 2625 Hubbell Ave. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Visitation from 5-6:30pm, service at 6:30pm, followed by a dessert reception. Donations, in honor of Dad, may be made to The Well Covenant Church in Des Moines.
