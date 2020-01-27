Services
Adel - Wendell (Bill) C. Williams was born on February 9, 1928 in Stennet, Iowa. Bill attended college at both Drake University and Iowa State University. Bill's early years were spent as middle school teacher in the communities of Dallas Center, Adel and Linden. While attending those schools, he operated a small farm east of Adel, along the highway and came to have a love of Black Angus cattle.

Bill married Gretchen Noe in 1950 and to this union a son, Stephen, was born in 1956.

After completion of his PhD from Iowa State University, Bill became a professor at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, in the Sociology Department. Bill and Gretchen retired back to Iowa, first living in West Des Moines and Bill worked as a professor at Drake University, then moving to Adel in 2002.

A private family graveside service is planned for Thursday, January 30. Memorials can be made to the First Christian Church of Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
