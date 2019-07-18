|
Wendy Fitch
Milo - Wendy Marie Fitch, 56, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. A Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Mike Coffman will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, July, 19, 2019, at 10:30 am.
Wendy was born April 12, 1963, in Des Moines, IA, to Jon and Janice (Carlson) Fitch.
Wendy worked as a Dental Hygienist for her entire adult life, the last four years with Dr. Thomas Cooney in Indianola.
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Presley Shumate of Des Moines, IA; father, Jon (Joyce) Fitch of Green Valley, AZ; sisters, Joni (Howie) Dorfman of Clive, IA, Lisa Fitch of Clive, IA, Jana (Justin) Swanger of Houston, TX; and her beloved dog, Rosa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Evelyn Fitch.
Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019