Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Fitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Fitch


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Fitch Obituary
Wendy Fitch

Milo - Wendy Marie Fitch, 56, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. A Graveside Service officiated by Pastor Mike Coffman will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, July, 19, 2019, at 10:30 am.

Wendy was born April 12, 1963, in Des Moines, IA, to Jon and Janice (Carlson) Fitch.

Wendy worked as a Dental Hygienist for her entire adult life, the last four years with Dr. Thomas Cooney in Indianola.

Wendy is survived by her daughter, Presley Shumate of Des Moines, IA; father, Jon (Joyce) Fitch of Green Valley, AZ; sisters, Joni (Howie) Dorfman of Clive, IA, Lisa Fitch of Clive, IA, Jana (Justin) Swanger of Houston, TX; and her beloved dog, Rosa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Evelyn Fitch.

Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.