McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
West Des Moines, IA
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope
West Des Moines, IA
Wendy L. Swanson

Wendy L. Swanson Obituary
Wendy L. Swanson

West Des Moines - Wendy L. Swanson, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Mercy in Des Moines. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Wendy was born January 26, 1957 in Minneapolis, MN to Vern and Martha Swanson. She graduated from Valley High School and went on to receive her Bachelor's in Education from UNI and her Master's in Psychology from Drake. Her teaching career spanned 40 years as a French Teacher, with 38 of those years at Dowling Catholic High School.

Wendy is survived by her husband, David; two brothers, Curt (Julie) and Greg; two nephews; and a great-niece and great-nephew; and many other beloved family members. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences can be made at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019
