Wendy M. Lombardi



Wendy M. Lombardi (Urich) 59, of Leavenworth, KS, beloved daughter, mother, sister, and aunt, died tragically October 8, 2020 after a freak accident while riding a horse on base at Ft. Leavenworth. Born in Omaha October 7, 1961, Wendy was always a leader and a planner, working hard achieving her goals throughout her life. She will be remembered as a horsewoman, punk rocker, fitness instructor, dog trainer, teacher, body-builder, scholar, veteran serving in Desert Storm, RV adventurer, farmer of organic food and goats, community organizer, and a writer. But, she was proudest of being a mom to 3 amazing children. Preceded in death by father Lonnie G. Urich, Sr.



She is survived by children Paul, Natalie, and Nick Lombardi (all of Missouri), mother Evelyn M. Hibbeler, brothers Lonnie Urich Jr. (Kathy) and Troy Urich (Sherry) all of Des Moines, IA, sisters Dawn Urich of Minneapolis, MN, Jenise Hibbeler of the desert, Stephanie Hansen of Bellevue, NE, nieces/nephews Jade Chapman (Wyatt), Simon Hibbeler, Sydney Urich, and Jordan, Megan & Ben Hansen, life-long best friend Robin Leisch Wright, as well as many relatives and dear friends scattered across the country.



Wendy will be dearly missed. Memorial service TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to help defray the unexpected end of life expenses and can be sent to: Natalie Lombardi, c/o PK Lombardi 3519 Scott Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507. There is also a GoFundMe under Wendy's name for digital donations.









