|
|
Wesley Arden Huffman
Norwalk - Wesley Arden Huffman, age 61, of Norwalk passed away on Wednesday, January 1st at his home.
He is survived by his two children, Jesse and Caitlin Huffman of Norwalk; his mother, Barbara Plew of Norwalk; and two sisters, Dena Huffman of Des Moines, Pam Strait of Norwalk and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 12th from 1-4 PM at Warrior Run, Norwalk.
For a complete obituary, condolences and to send flowers, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020