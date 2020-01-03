Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Wesley Arden Huffman

Wesley Arden Huffman Obituary
Wesley Arden Huffman

Norwalk - Wesley Arden Huffman, age 61, of Norwalk passed away on Wednesday, January 1st at his home.

He is survived by his two children, Jesse and Caitlin Huffman of Norwalk; his mother, Barbara Plew of Norwalk; and two sisters, Dena Huffman of Des Moines, Pam Strait of Norwalk and extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 12th from 1-4 PM at Warrior Run, Norwalk.

For a complete obituary, condolences and to send flowers, visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
