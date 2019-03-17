Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's, near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Wesley Blaine Nible


Wesley Blaine Nible Obituary
Wesley Blaine Nible

Altoona - Wesley B. Nible, 61, passed away on March 13, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. He was born in Des Moines, on April 21, 1957, to Robert and Virginia Nible.

Wesley is survived by his four children, Travis (Kara) Nible, Sarah (Ronald) Harmon, Kari Davis and Elizabeth Nible; grandchildren, Ronald and Alexandria Harmon; mother, Virginia Nible; his beloved cat, Princess Fiona Nible; companion, Karen Smith; three siblings, Sandi (Allen) Bergman, Jeane Nible, and James (Judy) Nible; nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will be at a later date at Berwick Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Wesley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
