Wesley "Mike" Greer
Van Meter - Wesley "Mike" Robert Greer, 76, of Van Meter passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at his home. Visitation with the family greeting guests will be 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Van Meter American Legion. A Memorial Service will take place following the visitation on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the American Legion. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all CDC and social distancing guidelines on Covid-19.
. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 403 and Hospice of the Midwest 103 N 4th St. Guthrie Center, IA 50115 or to 9203 Horthpark Dr. Johnston, IA 50131