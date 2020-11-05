1/1
Wesley "Mike" Greer
Wesley "Mike" Greer

Van Meter - Wesley "Mike" Robert Greer, 76, of Van Meter passed away Tuesday November 3, 2020 at his home. Visitation with the family greeting guests will be 9:00 am to 10:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Van Meter American Legion. A Memorial Service will take place following the visitation on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the American Legion. Guests in attendance are encouraged to follow all CDC and social distancing guidelines on Covid-19.

Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post 403 and Hospice of the Midwest 103 N 4th St. Guthrie Center, IA 50115 or to 9203 Horthpark Dr. Johnston, IA 50131






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Van Meter American Legion
NOV
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Van Meter American Legion
Funeral services provided by
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel
735 S. 14th
Adel, IA 50003
(515) 993-4240
