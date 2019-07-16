|
Wesley "Wes" Koebrick
Charles City, IA - Wesley "Wes" Koebrick, 87, Charles City, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Ninth Street Chautauqua and is now two-stepping with his beloved wife, Donna, in heaven.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Wes Koebrick will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City officiated by Reverend Gary Mayer. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a scripture service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the Mass on Friday at the church.
Wesley John Koebrick was born April 3, 1932 in rural Bassett, IA, the son of William and Lenora (Hoeft) Koebrick. He attended country schools near New Haven and graduated from Charles City High School in 1949.
After graduation, he joined the Navy and served for four years, mainly on LST ships, attaining the rank of Storekeeper, First Class. On February 3, 1954, he married Donna Marie Paulus in Rockford, IA, and after his discharge from the Navy, they began farming near Charles City. After his father's sudden death, he took over Koebrick Welding, fully retiring in October 2018 due to ill health.
Wes and Donna were married for 62 years, until her death in January 2017. Their union was blessed with four children, in whom they took great pride.
Wes is survived by children Linda (Steve) Barnum, Colfax, IA; Steve (Colette) Koebrick, Charles City; Mark (Linda) Koebrick, Roseville, CA; and Jon (Cathy) Koebrick, Cedar Rapids; 8 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 14 step-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include his sisters, Carol Chestek and Gladys Kellogg; his brother Russ (Sue) Koebrick; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, and sisters Annabelle Grimm and Wilma Handt.
Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 16, 2019