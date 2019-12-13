|
|
Wesley Randall "Randy" Eaton
Des Moines - Randy Eaton, age 66, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park, Des Moines.
Randy was born February 20, 1953 in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Wesley and Virginia (Polad) Eaton. He was an East High School graduate and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Randy married Kathleen McEnany-Eaton and they were blessed with two children whom they treasured. He retired from the City of Des Moines, where he had worked for over 20 years. He will be remembered as a Little League Coach in Des Moines and for his involvement in Little All American Football and throughout the community. He was a fan of the Grandview College Vikings Football Team, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Chicago Bears. He was also an avid supporter of the Iowa Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket system. Above all else, Randy's family were his first priority and he treasured every second he spent with them.
Randy is survived by his wife, Kathy McEnany-Eaton; daughter, Katelin Titus (Christopher); son, Nicholas Eaton (Heather); two grandchildren, Jaxon and Finnley, and one little boy on the way; sisters, Linda Mould and Sheryl Eaton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Susie McEnany, Nancy Bell (Jim), Dennis McEnany, and Kim Eaton; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Virginia Eaton and brother, Kenny Eaton.
There will be a visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to IFOPA, a cause near and dear to Randy's heart, via: www.ifopa.org or PO Box 800084, Kansas City, MO 64180 in honor of Chris Bell.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019