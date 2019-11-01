Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Storm Lake, IA
View Map
Wilbert "Willie" Vilas

Wilbert "Willie" Vilas Obituary
Wilbert "Willie" Vilas

Storm Lake - Wilbert D. "Willie" Vilas, age 92, of Storm Lake, Iowa died October 31, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in the Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:30-7:00 p.m. at the Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
