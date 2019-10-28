|
Wilbur Beardsley
Ankeny
- Wilbur Beardsley, 93, of Ankeny, Iowa passed from this world into the arms of his loving Savior on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Bridges Nursing Home in Ankeny, Iowa with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation is from 1:00 until service time at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Military Honors will be provided by the Camp Dodge Military Honor Guard.
Wilbur Junior Beardsley was born on March 31, 1926, in East Peru, Iowa: he was the son of Dale Wilbur Iiams and Mabel Millie Beardsley; He attended school in the Peru School District. Wilbur served his county honorably in the United States Army, during World War II from 1944 until 1946, he was honored with the American Theatre Ribbon, Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and 1 Overseas Medal. On May 9, 1948 at the Methodist Parsonage in Winterset, Iowa he was united in marriage to Allice Marie Berry. Wilbur worked and retired form Meredith Publishing after 34 years of faithful service.
Left to cherish Wilbur's memory is his wife of 71 years, Alice Marie, son, Craig Beardsley of Des Moines, Iowa, daughter, Carrie Lynn( Larry) Voorhees of Ankeny, granddaughter, Tina Voorhees(Michael) Lajko, and grandsons, Noah, Jeremy and Caleb Lajko and half-sister, Naomi Young.
In death Wilbur rejoins his parents, Dale and Mabel, and grandparents, Thee and Clara Beardsley, and half-sister, Ramona Leeper.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019