Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Westover Funeral Home
1921 - 2019
Des Moines - Wilbur Alfred Schultz, 97, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, peacefully at home in Des Moines, IA. Services will be held 2 pm Friday, September 13, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.

Will was born December 8, 1921, in Long Island, NY, to William and Ethel (Ackerman) Schultz. He married Midge Schultz on May 8, 1982, in Des Moines, IA. He joined the US Army in 1942 serving as a Medic in the Pacific Theater in World War II.

Will owned and operated the insurance agency Schultz - Kuhlken Inc. for 40 years, retiring in 1994. He was active in various insurance associations over the years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian, the Masons - Acanthus Lodge, the VFW, American Legion, and DSM Golf and Country Club.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and relaxing in their vacation homes.

Will is survived by his wife, Midge Schultz; sons, Terry A (Merlea) Schultz of Urbandale, IA, James (Georgeanne) Wilson of Winterset, IA; daughters, Diana L (Duane Scott) Fenton of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dianne (Tom) Fredin of Adel, IA; grandchildren, Brett (Michelle) Schultz, Bryan (Jaquelyn) Schultz, Traci Fenton, Jodi Fenton, Jason (Tami) Wilson, Britt (Michael) Snyder, Bethany Wilson, James G (McKenzie) Wilson, Maryl (Tony) Lopez, Regan Wilson, Kyler Fredin; great-grandchildren, Lyla, Erik, Ashlyn, Abigail (Brett), Emma, Tatum, Claire, Teaghan, Rhett, Quinn, Jackson, Kaden, Kearstin (David), Kellie; and three great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Schultz; mother, Ethel Elizabeth Ackerman; and his spouse, Nancy Schultz.

Contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian or Blank Children's Hospital. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 12, 2019
