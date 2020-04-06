|
|
Wilda Pauline Peterson
West Des Moines - Wilda Pauline Peterson passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020, at the age of 93, at Calvin Community Retirement Home in Des Moines, Iowa. Pauline was born in Princeton, Missouri on May 24, 1926, the daughter of the late Claude and Maggie Wells, formerly of Mercer, Missouri.
Pauline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, John Meek Peterson, whom she met in the 1940's across a crowded dance floor, with the exchange of a wink and a smile. She carried that love of dancing with her into her later years with line dancing lessons at Des Moines Southside Senior Center.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Loretta (Terry) Crane, and son, Dennis (Karen) Peterson; granddaughter, Amy Crane and her husband, Shawn Nicholson; two great granddaughters, Olivia and Campbell Nicholson and one great grandson, Kallin Nicholson.
God and church were a very important part of Pauline and John's lives. They were very active at Christ the King Catholic Church, where their children attended Saturday catechism classes, and later Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family enjoyed participating together in Church worship services, fish fries and pancake breakfasts.
Gardening and baking were passions of Pauline's. On their acreage, the family grew fruit trees of most every variety as well as a large vegetable garden. Pauline canned and froze virtually everything they grew, much to the family's delight. Her pies, cakes, breads and candies were legend, her recipes for all a coveted treasure.
Pauline's true passion, however, was her deep love of family. She rarely missed her great grandchildren's sports activities, dance and music recitals and plays. She was always ready to get in the car and go to cheer on and support her family in every endeavor.
Pauline developed a love of travel later in life, especially if it was around water. She enjoyed family vacations to Lake of the Ozarks, Savannah, Georgia and Myrtle Beach, S. C. She travelled annually with daughter Loretta and her husband to Florida, and especially enjoyed her time on the Chesapeake Bay boating and fishing, with son Dennis and his wife.
In the future, when Virus and travel restrictions are lifted, a small family celebration of life service will be held graveside in Des Moines, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's name may be sent to Calvin Community, 4210 Hickman Rd., Des Moines, IA. 50310 or Unity Point Hospice, 11333 Aurora Ave., Urbandale, IA. 50322
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 6 to Apr. 9, 2020