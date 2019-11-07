|
Wilfred F. "Bud" Cronk
Des Moines - On Tuesday, November 5, 2019 the loving heart of Wilfred F. "Bud" Cronk, 84, stopped beating, then he awakened to eternal life with his Savior, Jesus Christ and his beloved wife, Margaret. His family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, November 11 at Fellowship Baptist Church, where he had been a long-time member. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 12 at Fellowship followed by a 12:30 p.m. burial at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Bud was a lifelong resident of Des Moines. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps and was a cross-country truck driver.
Those left to cherish Bud's memory include his son, Mark A. (Corina) Cronk; daughter, Catherine A. (Mark) Grimm, of Des Moines; six grandchildren, Mark (Alina), Kristopher and Hannah Grimm and Faith, Joshua and Micah Cronk; other extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Fellowship Baptist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019