Willa Joan Tharp
Des Moines - Willa Joan Tharp, 95, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on September 29, 2020. She lived life fully, with vigor and determination, until May of 2020 when congestive heart failure began to take its toll.
Willa was the oldest of five children born to Albert and Orpha (Davis) Smith of Ft. Wayne, IN. She graduated from North Side High School in Ft. Wayne and was employed in the math section of the actuarial department at Lincoln National Life Insurance for six years before marrying Donald E. Tharp in 1949. Over the years they resided in West Lafayette, IN; Berea, OH; Indianapolis and Evansville, IN; Des Moines; and Lincoln, NE. She worked briefly at the Drake Law Library and was a library associate in the Des Moines Public Schools for 13 years. While in Lincoln, Willa was employed at the University of Nebraska's Love Library. After Don's death in 1984, Willa continued to live independently for the next 36 years.
Willa dedicated her life to caring for others and was an ardent activist, serving on the founding boards of HOME, Inc., Churches United Shelter (now Central Iowa Shelter & Services), and Youth Incentives. Her 50-year membership in the Women's International League for Peace & Freedom was a testament to her stalwart commitment to her vision of peace for the world. She warmly and graciously reached out to others and connected with people from many walks of life. She loved travel, friendship, and social connection. An active and revered member of Central Presbyterian Church, she served as both an elder and a deacon.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Ken (Kristen), David (Connie), and Jim (Barbara); grandchildren Lindsey (Caleb) Harrelson, Andrew Tharp, and Ellie Tharp; great-grandchildren Cora, Finn, and Xavi; sisters Leila Parks and Marilyn Jones; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, brothers Victor and Norman, and grandson Christopher Tharp.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who provided care and support to Willa and her family during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HOME, Inc., or Central Iowa Shelter & Services.
Willa's private family memorial service will be live-streamed from Central Presbyterian Church, Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 around 10:30am. A link will be shared shortly before 10:30am at the top of her obituary on the Iles Funeral Homes website www.ilescares.com
Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery, Des Moines, with her husband Donald.