Willard "Bill" Hanson
West Des Moines, formerly Waukee - Willard "Bill" Hanson, 72, passed away at home on April 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. at Ernst Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people will be allowed in our facility at a given time; so your patience is appreciated. Private family services to follow.
To view Bill's full obituary, please visit: www.ErnstFuneralHome.com. His service can be live streamed or viewed afterwards on our Facebook page. (Ernst Funeral & Cremation Services)
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020